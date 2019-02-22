Soldier in Presidential Guard dies

A soldier who had been serving in the Presidential Guard died on Thursday night, the Hellenic Army General Staff announced Friday.



According to a HAGS announcement, the unnamed soldier felt unwell while he was in his barracks and was transferred to the 401 military hospital in Athens where doctors confirmed his death.



The causes of death are being investigated, it added.



The Presidential Guard - known as Evzones in Greek - is a military unit whose function is to stand sentry at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and outside the residence of Greece's head of state.