Soccer club’s dog mascot poisoned

A dog that was considered as Greek soccer club Asteras Tripolis's mascot was poisoned, the team’s fan club announced on its Facebook page earlier this week.

“We lost our own tiger, the one who barked to celebrate with us when we celebrated, who welcomed every member by wagging his tail, the one who knew who goes in and out of our house,” Tigers Club said on Monday, blaming municipal authorities for failing to do their job to protect animals.



Rex, the white-furred mid-sized dog, was not a stray, as a commentator said on the club's page.



In a separate Facebook post, Tripoli’s animal welfare association warned locals to be particularly vigilant when walking their dogs and when their kids play in playgrounds, noting that its members have found black plastic bags with poison scattered around the city.



It said at least 10 dogs, some of which are strays, have been found dead.