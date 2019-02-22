NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Supermarket, gas stations in central Athens held up

TAGS: Crime

Three armed robberies, one at a supermarket in the central district of Kipseli and two in gas stations in the northern suburb of Metamorfosi, took place on Thursday night and early Friday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The first one happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, when two individuals stormed a supermarket and held employees and clients at gunpoint. They removed an unspecified amount of cash from the tills and fled.

Later that night, at about 2:00 a.m., four people robbed two gas stations on Tatoiou street.

Police is searching for the perpetrators.

