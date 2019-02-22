Marathonas residents group call for probe into water cuts

A group of residents from Marathonas have called for a judicial investigation into a 21-day water cut in their town, accusing mayor Ilias Psinakis of inertia.



The around 2,000 residents of the Dikastina settlement say have been without running water since February 1, with no explanation from Psinakis.



It is the second time in four months that the settlement has faced water shortages, the residents said in a press release, noting they are having difficulty “covering basic needs.”



The president of the local environment and culture association, Kostas Tsiakalos, said the operation of the pumping stations was contracted to a private company, while the maintenance is the obligation of the municipality.



On February 1, the private company shut down the pumping station citing unpaid debts from the municipal authorities.