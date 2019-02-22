Turkish Defense Ministry makes clip advertising ‘Blue Motherland’

Turkey's Ministry of Defense has published a short film advertising the “Blue Motherland” air and sea exercises that will take place in the Eastern Aegean and Mediterranean next week.

Running from February 27 to March 8, the exercises have caused some concern in Athens, partly as a result of their name, Mavi Vatan – translated in English as Blue Motherland – which is the term used in November by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar when referring to a 462,000 square meter area in the Aegean, Mediterranean and Black seas that Ankara is monitoring.

“We will never allow any steps and faits accomplis to be taken despite of Turkey in our blue motherland,” he had said.