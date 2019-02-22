Fashion Film Festival | Athens | February 25-27

The first installment of the Athens Fashion Film Festival brings together cinematographers, fashion designers, visual artists, advertisers, scriptwriters, journalists and curators at the Athens Concert Hall from February 25 to 27. The ambitious event comprises a total of 100 screenings of documentaries, features and shorts, as well as parallel events and special guest appearances. For details, visit www.athensfff.com. Admission to all events is free of charge.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis

Sofias, tel 210.728.2333

