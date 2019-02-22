La Boheme | Thessaloniki | February 23

After a successful show in Athens last October, local opera company Skull of Yorick Productions presents its staging of Puccini's classic “La Boheme” for one night only at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. The production features the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Byron Fidetzis, the Thessaloniki Mixed Choir and singers Kassandra Dimopoulou, Jenny Drivala, Filippos Modinos and Richard Alexander Rittelmann. Tickets cost 40-20 euros and the show starts at 8.30 p.m.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &

Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr