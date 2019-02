Local purveyors of gypsy jazz Gadjo Dilo will be performing on the Roof Stage at the Gazarte venue in Gazi on Sunday, February 24. The band will be playing crowdpleasers from its albums “Manouche De Grec” and “Manouche De Grec Vol II.” The music starts at 10 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347