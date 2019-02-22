Rellos & Anastasakis | Athens | February 24

Thodoris Rellos (baritone saxophone, flute, vocals) and Jannis Anastasakis (electric guitar, classical guitar, effects, live-sampling, analog synth bass) present their first joint release, “Horseloverfat,” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Lighthouse venue on Sunday, February 24, starting at 9 p.m. The album is the fruit of live improvisations and experimentations over the past five years, featuring excerpts from short stories by American sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick. They will be joined on stage by vocalist Savina Yannatou and respected jazz drummer Nikos Sidirokastritis. Admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org