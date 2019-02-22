English Theater Club | Athens | Sundays

The English Theater Club, the only dramatic society in Greece producing plays for children in English, will be on stage at the Altera Pars Theater on Sundays February 24, March 3, 17 and 31, and April 7 and 14. The club is presenting the classic fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk” in a production aimed at children aged 4-9. Shows start at noon this Sunday and next, and at 3 p.m. on the following dates. Tickets cost 7 euros for kids and 10 euros for adults.

Altera Pars, 123 Megalou Alexandrou,

Kerameikos, tel 210.341.0011