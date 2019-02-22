Thessaloniki fraudsters identified

Two Greek men, aged 40 and 70, and a 57-year-old Bulgarian woman, who currently are serving prison sentences, have been identified as the culprits behind three cases of fraud in which they conned senior citizens out of 36,000 euros in Thessaloniki last October.



The three would call elderly people while posing as doctors, lawyers or police, telling them that their children were involved in a road accident and that money was needed to cover medical or legal costs.