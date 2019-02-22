Illegal migrants repatriated to Georgia and Pakistan
Twenty illegal migrants – five Georgians and 15 Pakistanis – were returned to their home countries on flights from Athens International Airport on Tuesday, authorities said on Friday.
The flights to Tbilisi and Islamabad followed the repatriation of 12 Pakistani and six Georgians on January 9.
The returns took place within the framework of the European Commission’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF).