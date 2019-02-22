Anarchists taunt police amid spike in activity

Rouvikonas taunted the Greek Police (ELAS) on Friday, claiming it is incapable of preventing acts launched by the anti-establishment group unless it resorts to unorthodox methods.



In a post on Facebook after it targeted the offices of a fish farm in Paiania, east of Athens on Thursday, Rouvikonas said there are hundreds of potential targets in the capital, adding that it is a huge city and the group’s members are not known to authorities.



“All these factors mean it is impossible to prevent actions such as ours that are well rehearsed and need a minimum of time to carry out and have the advantage of surprise,” the post read.



It added that “what ELAS (mainly right-wingers and neoliberal circles) wants to do is ineffective and impossible.”