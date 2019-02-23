Religion classes remain compulsory for seniors

Religion and physical education classes will remain compulsory for senior high school pupils according to new rules introduced by the Education Ministry.

However, history, ancient Greek, maths and physics have been scrapped as compulsory lessons.

According to the new rules, religion will be taught without books in primary and secondary schools in 2019-20 as was the case in 2018-19 – after the introduction of changes to religious studies in school by former education minister Nikos Filis.

The Panhellenic Union of Theologians (PETH) accused the Education Ministry of flouting a verdict by Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, in 2018, that changes Filis made concerning religion lessons were unconstitutional.