ND warns gov't against major foreign policy decisions

Greece's main opposition on Friday warned the government against making any major foreign policy decisions and commitments during an election year.

“Time is counting down... This is a time for managing foreign policy issues and not for major initiatives or moves that may bind the hands... of the country's next government,” New Democracy's shadow minister for foreign affairs, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, said on a meeting of the National Foreign Policy Council earlier in the day.

The conservative party called on the government to keep the opposition abreast of all new developments on the foreign policy front, stressing that the “outgoing government should not move ahead with major decision on issues that are vital to the country.”

The National Foreign Policy Council met on Friday mainly to discuss developments regarding Turkey and Brexit.