Athens to be spared worst of Okeanis weather front

TAGS: Weather

Meteorologists said on Friday that the new cold weather system, dubbed Okeanis by the National Meteorological Service (EMY), forecast to sweep across the country will not be as harsh as initially thought, especially in Athens.

Nonetheless, they said that, after the recent unseasonably sunny weather, temperatures will drop by 12 to 14 Celsius over the weekend.

Apart from central and northern Greece, snow is expected in northern Athens, while rainstorms are forecast in southern Greece and the Aegean. 

