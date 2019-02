Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos (fifth in from left) convened a session of the National Council for Foreign Affairs on Friday to discuss Greek-Turkish relations and the impact of Brexit, among other issues. In comments after the meeting, Katrougalos said the government had ‘served the national [policy] line on all issues and will continue to do so.’ Conservative New Democracy warned the leftist government against any major foreign policy decisions in an election year. [Intime News]