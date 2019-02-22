ATHEX: Benchmark climbs for fifth week in a row

For the first time in over 18 months, the benchmark of the Greek stock market completed a fifth consecutive week of gains – even if Friday’s session ended with minor losses on the day. The gains registered by most non-banking blue chips made up for the profit taking observed, especially in banks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 676.87 points, shedding 0.04 percent from Thursday’s 677.17 points. On a weekly basis it improved 3.32 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.07 percent to 1,784.84 points, but mid-caps decreased 0.88 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.58 percent, as Alpha fell 2.46 percent, National conceded 1.03 percent, Eurobank slipped 0.89 percent and Piraeus edged 0.54 percent lower.

Sarantis climbed 2.28 percent, Motor Oil increased 1.87 percent, OTE telecom rose 1.41 percent and Lamda Development earned 1.25 percent, while Mytilineos shrank 1.65 percent and Aegean Air lost 1.50 percent.

In total 42 stocks reported gains, 52 recorded losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 40.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s 59.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.20 percent to 60.37 points.