Philip Reeker to become America's top European Affairs official
Career diplomat Philip Reeker will replace Wess Mitchell as the head of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, starting March 18, according to reports.
Reeker served as US ambassador to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia from 2008 to 2011 and deputy assistant secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs from 2011 to 2013.