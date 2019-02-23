NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cannabis farm found in Rethymno, 1 arrest

TAGS: Crime

A 27-year-old man was being questioned over the weekend in connection with a cannabis plantation discovered in the region of Rethymno, northern Crete, on Friday.

Following a police operation in the area, authorities reportedly determined that the suspect had planted 546 cannabis trees on a farm.

According to police, the plantation was in a rural area of Mylopotamos.

