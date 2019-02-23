Cannabis farm found in Rethymno, 1 arrest
Online
A 27-year-old man was being questioned over the weekend in connection with a cannabis plantation discovered in the region of Rethymno, northern Crete, on Friday.
A 27-year-old man was being questioned over the weekend in connection with a cannabis plantation discovered in the region of Rethymno, northern Crete, on Friday.
Following a police operation in the area, authorities reportedly determined that the suspect had planted 546 cannabis trees on a farm.
According to police, the plantation was in a rural area of Mylopotamos.