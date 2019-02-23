NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ND leader Mitsotakis to visit Moscow next week

TAGS: Politics

The leader of the main conservative opposition New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to pay a two-day visit to Moscow next week, ND has announced.

During his visit on Wednesday and Thursday he is to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior members of the government.

It is likely that he will also sound out potential investors, sources said.

The visit has been in the cards for a while but it was deemed best if it took place after the approval in Greece’s Parliament of the Prespes name deal, which both ND and Moscow oppose, so that the purpose of the trip would not be viewed as connected to the contentious accord. 

