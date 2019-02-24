Visitors to SNFCC reach 5.3 million in 2018

Intime news

One in two Athenians, or 5.3 million people, visited the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center last year, based on a survey conducted by QED and presented by Kathimerini.



Visitors said they were attracted by the park and the various cultural and environmental activities.



One in two respondents said they had been there ‘at least once’ in 2018, while an overwhelming 99 percent positively evaluated the venue and its cleaning services.



The most frequent visitors are families and people aged 18-44, well-educated individuals and residents of the southern suburbs.