Probe into death of Nigerian shows no violence, police say

An investigation into the death of a 34-year-old Nigerian man at the Omonia police precinct earlier this month has not found any signs of police violence, the Athens police headquarters (GADA) said on Saturday.



The statement was issued in response to media reports suggesting that the 34-year-old father of two suffered a beating at the hands of officers prior to his collapse in the waiting room of the Omonia police precinct on February 8.



The results of toxicology tests are still pending, along with a full coroner’s report, the statement said.



Representatives of the Nigerian community have suggested that the man’s death was the result of police violence, with the United African Women Organization Greece claiming in a post on Facebook that the 34-year-old was “beaten to death,” “murdered” by Greek police officers.



Protesters gathered outside the Omonia police station on Thursday, demanding answers.