NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man pulled out alive from Athens metro tracks

TAGS: Transport

A man who fell on the train tracks of the Ampelokipi metro station on Saturday was pulled out alive by firemen, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

It is unclear how the man ended up on the tracks.

Services on the section between Megaro Moussikis and Katehaki on Metro Line 3 have been temporarily suspended, while the stations Ampelokipi and Panormou are closed. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 