Man pulled out alive from Athens metro tracks

A man who fell on the train tracks of the Ampelokipi metro station on Saturday was pulled out alive by firemen, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



It is unclear how the man ended up on the tracks.



Services on the section between Megaro Moussikis and Katehaki on Metro Line 3 have been temporarily suspended, while the stations Ampelokipi and Panormou are closed.