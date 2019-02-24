MONDAY

Panteion University’s Institute of International Relations and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation co-host an event titled “Western Balkans and Eastern Europe: The Role and the Challenges for Greece and the EU in a Rapidly Changing Environment.” The languages spoken will be Greek and English with simultaneous interpretation and the event starts at 5.30 p.m. at Gazarte (34 Voutadon, Athens). (Info: info.athen@kas.de)

The Boutique Hotel Workshop Tour visits Thessaloniki for an event at The Met Hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)

Athens-listed J&P Avax holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a public discussion titled “Greece’s Geopolitical Added Value and Greek-American Relations: Challenges and Opportunities,” featuring Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, New Democracy foreign affairs spokesman Giorgos Koumoutsakos and US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt. The event, which will be in Greek and English with simultaneous interpretation, takes place at the Hilton Athens (46 Vassilissis Sofias) from 6 to 8 p.m. (Info: 210.725.7124, events@eliamep.gr)

Taxi drivers in Attica will hold a four-hour work stoppage from 2 to 6 p.m., to hold a general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins a two-day visit to Moscow. He will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and other officials.

Marketing professor Nancy Papalexandri delivers a lecture titled “Business Ethics and Efficient Human Resources Management” in the Derigny Amphitheater at the Athens University of Economic and Business as part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. Starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds a Trade USA Workshop titled “Prepare, Plan, Execute” at the Kavala Chamber (50 Omonias), starting at 5.30 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Greece’s 5th National Peace Symposium takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Divani Caravel hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: peacesymposiumgreece.eventbrite.com)

THURSDAY

Child welfare non-profit organization the Smile of the Child holds an international conference titled “Child Sexual Abuse: The Next Steps for the Holistic Support of Children” at the Grand Hall of the University of Athens. Starts at 9.30 a.m. (Info: www.hamogelo.gr)

The 2019 Safety & Security conference takes place at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.safety-security.gr)

Agrothessaly, the 12th national fair on farming and agriculture, opens at the Neapoli Indoor Market in Larissa. To Sunday. (Info: agrothessaly.helexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues December’s reading of its retail trade turnover index and the January reading of its producer price index for industry.

Athens-listed company Kriton Artos holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

Helexpo organizes the Athens International Jewelry Show at the Metropolitan Expo center near Athens International Airport. To March 4. (Info: athens-jewellery.helexpo.gr/en)

The Boutique Hotel Workshop Tour visits Corfu for an event at the Corfu Palace hotel. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)

SATURDAY

International furniture exhibition Furnidec opens at the MEC exhibition center at Paiania, eastern Attica. To March 4. (Info: furnidecshow.gr/en)

The Oenorama 2019 wine fair takes place at Zappeio in central Athens, organized by Vinetum. To March 4. (Info: www.oenorama.com)

International food, drink, machinery and packaging fair Detrop opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center, along with the Oenos International Wine Fair. To March 4. (Info: www.helexpo.gr)