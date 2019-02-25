Lanthimos' 'The Favourite' wins one Academy Award

Yorgos Lanthimos' period drama “The Favourite” won one Academy Award Sunday.

The award went to Olivia Colman for Best Actress.

Thus, the movie, which had received ten nominations (for Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress [twice], Original Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing), the most along with Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," was nearly shut out, as Academy members turned to other films, notably “Roma,” “Black Panther” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” with “Green Book” considered a surprising Best Picture winner.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture - Green Book (Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers)

Best Director - Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best Actress - Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Best Actor - Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Best Supporting Actress - Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Supporting Actor - Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best Cinematography - Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Best Foreign-Language Film - Roma (Mexico)

Best Costume Design - Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)

Best Makeup & Hairstyling - Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)

Best Production Design - Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

Best Documentary Feature - Free Solo (Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill)

Best Sound Editing - Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone)

Best Sound Mixing - Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali)

Best Film Editing - Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

Best Original Score - Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

Best Original Song - "Shallow" (A Star Is Born) Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Best Animated Feature - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller)

Best Animated Short - Bao (Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb)

Best Documentary Short - Period. End of Sentence. (Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton)

Best Live-Action Short - Skin (Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman)