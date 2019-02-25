Fire service inundated with calls for help amid cold snap

The fire service has been inundated with calls for help dealing with problems wreaked by the bad weather, with just 280 calls over the past 24 hours, reports said on Monday.

Specifically, there were 131 calls for the removal of trees uprooted by strong winds and 97 for the removal of other objects dislodged amid the bad weather such as street placards.

On Crete, rescue services were also called upon to move four people to safety amid strong winds and heavy rain while another two people were transferred to safety in the area of Kalesmeno, Evrytania.