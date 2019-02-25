Athens taxi services to be disrupted on Tuesday afternoon

Members of the union of Attica taxi drivers, SATA, are expected to join a four-hour work stoppage on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting services.

Taxi drivers will be withdrawing their vehicles from service from 2-6 p.m. in order to attend a general assembly at downtown Karaiskaki Square ahead of elections for a new union leadership in April.

The action means that Athens will be largely left without taxis between those hours, though it is likely that some drivers not belonging to the union will continue working as usual.