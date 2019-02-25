NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Search under way for driver swept away by river on Crete

TAGS: Weather

Members of Greece's fire service and the EMAK rescue servies on Monday launched a search for a 61-year-old motorist who was swept away in his car by a river near the village of Embrosnero in the Cretan region of Hania.

According to local news website cretapost.gr, the 61-year-old farmer was swept away after days of rainfall led the river to break its banks.

The local fire service said it received a call about the incident shortly after 1 p.m. and dispatched 12 firefighters with five engines along with EMAK forces.
 

 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 