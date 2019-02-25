Search under way for driver swept away by river on Crete

Members of Greece's fire service and the EMAK rescue servies on Monday launched a search for a 61-year-old motorist who was swept away in his car by a river near the village of Embrosnero in the Cretan region of Hania.



According to local news website cretapost.gr, the 61-year-old farmer was swept away after days of rainfall led the river to break its banks.

The local fire service said it received a call about the incident shortly after 1 p.m. and dispatched 12 firefighters with five engines along with EMAK forces.

