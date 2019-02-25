Residents clash with police over Corfu landfill

Serious clashes broke out in Corfu town on Monday between residents of Lefkimmi protesting the operation of a landfill in their area and police sent to the scene.

Initially, the residents met with officials to air their grievances but tensions escalated and protests broke out inside the regional authority building, prompting police to fire tear gas inside the premises in a bid to disperse the protesters.

One protester sustained head injuries in the fracas.

The residents were reacting to reports that a license is to be issued for the landfill's operation despite their eight months of protest and legal appeals.