Case made for Vinnik to be extradited to Russia

Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova has sent a letter to Greek Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou asking for the extradition of Russian bitcoin fraud suspect Alexander Vinnik.



The Russian official had reportedly visited Vinnik, who had been on hunger strike since November, in an Athens hospital last week.



According to the TASS news agency, he reportedly agreed to end his hunger strike after their meeting.



Greece’s Supreme Court has accepted extradition requests for the 39-year-old suspect from France, Russia and the US.



The final decision on where he is to be extradited is in the hands of the justice minister.



In her letter to Kalogirou, Moskalkova cited his deteriorating health and that he has been indicted to stand trial in Russia.



His wife, TASS said, has been diagnosed with brain cancer and their two children face the prospect of being orphaned.



Vinnik was arrested in northern Greece last year on a US request, but later Russia and France, separately, sought his extradition.