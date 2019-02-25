Former hospital head gets 7-year suspended sentence

A three-member appeals court on Monday handed Andreas Martinis, the former chairman of Athens’s Henry Dunant Hospital, a seven-year suspended sentence following his conviction for offering “free medical treatment” to prominent individuals.



Martinis, 75, was the chairman of the hospital from 2007 until 2010 and during that time he used funds to pay for expensive treatments for his relatives, politicians, journalists and artists, setting the hospital back 1,741,242 euros.



The court found Martinis guilty in more than 8,100 cases.