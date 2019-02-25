'Gefyra' initiative seeks to unite left

Outgoing Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris is among the prominent figures who have signed up to the political initiative Gefyra (meaning “bridge”), which publicized a text on Monday calling on the country’s progressive forces to “block the path of the right and the extreme right.”

In the text signed by 100 people outlining Gefyra’s philosophy, the movement said it was imperative for the country’s progressive forces to overcome their differences and converge on the “daring left-wing reformist policy” that the country needs.

“Spain and Portugal are showing the way for convergence and cooperation of the forces of the left,” the text said.

The movement includes politicians, academics, authors, journalists and others.