Hania region facing power cuts; two small bridges collapse

The Cretan region of Hania faced severe power cuts throughout Monday and two small bridges collapsed, due to the heavy storms and strong winds affecting the island.



The National Observatory of Athens said some of its local weather stations have recorded more than 250 millimeters of rain.



Floodwater swept away an old stone bridge in Keriti earlier in the day, while a section of another bridge in Platania collapsed.



Most island ferry services from the mainland were suspended due to bad weather.



Greece's power distribution agency DEDDIE said its crews are making every effort to restore the damages as quickly as possible, despite the adverse weather conditions and difficulties they are facing, one of which is their inability to reach many areas in the regional unit.