Greece has the fourth most expensive cellphone rates in EU
Online
Greece is the fourth most expensive country in the European Union in terms of cellphone rates, with charges ranging from 4 percent to 272 percent above the bloc’s average, depending on the service, a survey conducted in 2018 by Empirica for the European Commission has found.
The exception was a package for very low cellphone usage (0.1 GB, 30 calls and 100 SMS per month), concerning which Greece was 7 percent below the EU average cost.
Only Cyprus, the Czech Republic and Slovakia had higher charges than Greece.