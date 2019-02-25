Greece has the fourth most expensive cellphone rates in EU

Greece is the fourth most expensive country in the European Union in terms of cellphone rates, with charges ranging from 4 percent to 272 percent above the bloc’s average, depending on the service, a survey conducted in 2018 by Empirica for the European Commission has found.

The exception was a package for very low cellphone usage (0.1 GB, 30 calls and 100 SMS per month), concerning which Greece was 7 percent below the EU average cost.

Only Cyprus, the Czech Republic and Slovakia had higher charges than Greece.