UN special envoy for Cyprus in Athens

The United Nations secretary-general's special envoy for Cyprus, Jane Hall Lute, is in Athens on Tuesday, where she will meet with Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos at 10.30 a.m., the ministry has announced.

Lute and Katrougalos are expected to discuss efforts to retstart reunification talks on the divided island after they stalled last year.

Lute is then expected to travel to Turkey, where she will hold talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.