Brexit FAQs for Britons in Greece answered on new website

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a special website dedicated to the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union on UK nationals living in Greece or planning to travel to the country.

“Brexit will have consequences on the rights of British nationals and the formalities they will need to follow to stay in Greece permanently,” the ministry says in its introductory note, before going on to answer a series of frequently asked questions.

These include questions pertaining to residence and work permits, visas and passports, access to healthcare and citizenship and voting rights.

To view the website, click here.