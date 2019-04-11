Political Melancholy | Athens | To April 13

The Schwarz Foundation presents its first major exhibition in Athens, following the 2012 inauguration of its art space on the island of Samos. Bringing together 24 artists and one artist's group, and inspired by philosopher Lieven De Cauter, “Anatomy of Political Melancholy” probes the increasing and widespread loss of faith in politics and politicians today and how this disillusionment has created a sense of being at an impasse that manifests itself in different ways in our everyday lives and the public domain. The show features works by Katerina Apostolidou, Depression Era, Eirene Efstathiou, Marina Gioti, Yorgos Karailias, Spiros Kokkonis, Dimitris Mytas, Yorgos Prinos, Chryssa Romanos and Dimitris Tsoumplekas from Greece, Ariane Loze and Bram Van Meervelde from Belgium, Jan Peter Hammer and Sven Johne from Germany, Hans Rosenstrom and Nestori Syrjala from Finland, as well as Marc Bauer (Switzerland/Germany), Sara Sejin Chang [Sara Van der Heide] (Korea/Netherlands), Marianna Christofides (Cyprus), Adrian Melis (Cuba/Spain), Tom Molloy (Ireland/France), Jennifer Nelson (USA), Georges Salameh (Lebanon/Greece) and Thu Van Tran (Vietnam/France). Opening hours are Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free of charge. For more, visit www.schwarzfoundation.com.



Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Constantinou & Rigilis