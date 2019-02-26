Apostolakis to visit Crete in wake of storm

Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis will travel to Crete to assess the damage after the Aegean island was hit by torrential rain and gales causing extensive damage to roads, buildings and infrastructure, the government said Tuesday.

Authorities have said that the Greek military will join the recovery effort on the country’s southernmost island, and one of its top tourism destinations.

“A dead person was found on the banks of a river,” a fire brigade statement said Tuesday. The victim was identified as a 61-year-old farmer. [Kathimerini, Reuters]