Former KEELPNO executives charged with breach of faith, fraud

A corruption prosecutor on Tuesday brought charges of breach of faith and fraud against five former high-ranking employees of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) in connection with 74 illegal recruitments that are said to have resulted in losses to the state.



The charges relate to the period from 2010 to 2015 and concern a former head of KEELPNO, among others.



The case file is the second on illegal hirings at the center, with a previous one, compiled last June, relating to another 24 hirings and implicating the same five defendants along with another two individuals.



In both cases, the prosecutor brought the charges on the basis of a report issued by public administration inspectors.