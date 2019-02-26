Clashes in central Athens after march to protest death of Nigerian man

A group of unknown individuals clashed with riot police officers outside a precinct in Omonia, following a march in central Athens to protest the death of a Nigerian migrant earlier this month.

According to media reports, the 34-year-old victim and father of two suffered a beating at the hands of officers prior to his collapse in the waiting room of the Omonia police precinct on February 8.



The march, organized among others by the Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA), started in Propylea at 6 p.m.