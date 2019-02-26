BoG earnings, revenues drop in 2018

Bank of Greece said on Monday that its board would propose a gross dividend per share of 0.67 euros, unchanged from 2017, on its 2018 profit.



The bank said it made net earnings of 657.6 million euros last year, down from 941.8 million euros in 2017.



Revenues dropped 16.8 percent year-on-year to 1.2 billion euros.



Following the dividend payment, a sum of 644.3 million euros would be transferred to the state, it said.



[Reuters]