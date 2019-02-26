Lebanon to launch Greek festival this summer

Byblos, a city on the coast of Lebanon, will host a Greek festival in June this year, the country’s first such event, the festival organizer said on Tuesday.



“This is the first time that Lebanon hosts such a big event focusing on Greece after having launched a few small folkloric Greek events in the past,” George Eid, director of the Greek festival in Lebanon, told Xinhua.



Eid said that the event is aimed at strengthening cultural and tourism exchange between Lebanon and Greece.



The three-day event, set to start on June 7, will promote tourism through Greek travel agents, who will advise Lebanese festival-goers about the most attractive places to visit in Greece.



Eid told Xinhua that there will be kiosks with Greek food and products, in addition to an open-air cinema which will screen Greek movies.



“There will also be professional Greek ladies giving visitors Greek dancing lessons,” he said, adding that singers will perform Arabic and Greek songs all through the festival.



[Xinhua]