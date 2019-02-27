Pedestrians enjoy the sun on Thessaloniki seafront

Pedestrians enjoy the sunny weather on the coastal promenade in Thessaloniki on Tuesday after the cold snap that gripped the country over the weekend receded in many parts. The temperatures are to remain higher than usual for the time of year this week, reaching 17 Celsius (62.6 Fahrenheit) in Athens and Thessaloniki by Friday. More rain is forecast for Crete, where flooding caused widespread damage and one death. The weather is expected to deteriorate again next weekend, with rainfall and storms forecast for much of the country. [Intime News]