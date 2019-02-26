ATHEX: Index hits new five-month high

The prospects of a Greek 10-year bond issue and a new tender for the sale of four coal-fired plants owned by Public Power Corporation saw the Athens bourse benchmark hit a new five-month high on Tuesday. Blue chips rose despite the marginal drop for the banks index and the decline in turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 692.84 points, adding 0.88 percent to Monday’s 686.77 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.91 percent to 1,823.24 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.08 percent.

Banks were split between losers and winners: Their index edged 0.07 percent lower, with National shedding 3.09 percent and Alpha sliding 2.44 percent, while Eurobank jumped 5.26 percent and Piraeus improved 2.77 percent.

PPC soared 10.22 percent and Grivalia Properties climbed 4.69 percent, as GEK Terna gave up 0.80 percent.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 42 took losses and 30 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51.2 million euros, down from Monday’s 83.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index fell 0.28 percent to 60.50 points.