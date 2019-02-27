Legality of buildings near Acropolis under scrutiny

The Central Archaeological Council (KAS) met late into the night on Tuesday to re-examine the application of a construction company to erect a new nine-floor building on Misaraliotou Street near the Acropolis in the central Athens district of Koukaki and the legality of a recently constructed 10-floor hotel on Falirou Street in nearby Makrygianni.

Meanwhile, amid a growing public protest campaign launched by residents in Makrygianni who say the building on Falirou Street is obstructing their view of the Parthenon, the Environment Ministry said on Tuesday that it is suspending all building licenses in the area around the Acropolis.

Moreover, the City of Athens on Tuesday called on the government to amend new zoning regulations that threaten to inundate the Greek capital’s skyline with tall buildings that obstruct views of its most important monument.