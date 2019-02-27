ExxonMobil VP for Europe exploration to brief Cyprus President

Tristan Aspray, ExxonMobil Vice President of Exploration for Europe, Russia, and the Caspian will meet with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday, it was announced.



Aspray will brief Anastasiades on the progress of ExxonMobil's exploratory drillings in Block 10.



A public announcement is also expected which is expected to include information on the Delphini and Glaukos prospects as well as an outlook of the company with regards to energy development prospects in the Cyprus EEZ. [Kathimerini Cyprus]