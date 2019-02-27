Greece ‘attractive’ for Russian investments, ND chief tells TASS

Greece is interested in attracting Russian investments in tourism, trade, transport and real estate, and would also like to see the country involved in Greece's privatization program, opposition New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

Speaking to Russia's TASS news agency, the leader of the conservative party, which is leading in public opinion polls ahead of general elections this year, stressed that Greece should be regarded as an “attractive” country by Russian investors.

“With a few well-directed initiatives we can achieve multiple positive results that will bring mutual benefits,” he said.

Greece, added Mitsotakis, “has the knowhow to help Russian small and medium-sized manufacturing firms expand into western markets by making their products more export-friendly.”

Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he will meet with Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

“I'm looking forward to thematic discussions on all issues of bilateral relations – on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the latest events in the Eastern Mediterranean and important challenges in the sphere of international security,” Mitsotakis told TASS.

“I am firmly confident that constant contacts between Greece and Russia on all levels will strengthen the dynamics of our cooperation in all areas,” Mitsotakis said.