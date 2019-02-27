George Cables & Victor Lewis | Athens | March 1-4

Legendary jazz pianist and composer George Cables and master drummer Victor Lewis are coming to the Half Note, joined by bassist Darryl Hall and tenor saxophonist Piero Odorici, with a show of career-spanning highlights. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros (with a 5-euro discount on Monday) and shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr