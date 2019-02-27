George Cables & Victor Lewis | Athens | March 1-4
Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,
Legendary jazz pianist and composer George Cables and master drummer Victor Lewis are coming to the Half Note, joined by bassist Darryl Hall and tenor saxophonist Piero Odorici, with a show of career-spanning highlights. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros (with a 5-euro discount on Monday) and shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.
tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr