Young Choreographers | Athens | March 1-3

Photo: Michalis Kloukinas

Five up-and-coming choreographers and groups make up the program of the 6th Young Choreographers Festival, an annual showcase and incubator for local talent put together by the Onassis Cultural Center. This high-energy event not only allows young artists to make their stage debuts but also establishes new trends and points to where the local dance scene is headed. For details concerning the lineup, show times and tickets, visit www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou Avenue,

tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr